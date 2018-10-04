89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Boil water advisory issued for Town of Roseland

2 hours 24 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, October 04 2018 Oct 4, 2018 October 04, 2018 11:22 AM October 04, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Residents in the Town of Roseland are under a boil water.

According to officials, the area is experiencing a leak in the water supply. Until the order is rescinded, all residents are advised to boil water for at least one minute. Residents are encouraged to disinfect their water before consuming it, brushing their teeth and food preparation.

The town will update citizens when the boil order has been lifted after the water is tested by the state's public health office. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days