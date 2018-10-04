Boil water advisory issued for Town of Roseland

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Residents in the Town of Roseland are under a boil water.

According to officials, the area is experiencing a leak in the water supply. Until the order is rescinded, all residents are advised to boil water for at least one minute. Residents are encouraged to disinfect their water before consuming it, brushing their teeth and food preparation.

The town will update citizens when the boil order has been lifted after the water is tested by the state's public health office.