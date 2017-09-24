Boil water advisory issued for town of Livingston

LIVINGSTON - A boil water advisory has been issued for the town of Livingston.

According to town officials, the boil advisory is due to a busted main water line.

It is recommended that residents boil their water for one minute before consuming it. This includes making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation.

The boil advisory does not affect residents in the Satsuma area, according to town officials.

The advisory is expected to be in place until Wednesday or Thursday of this week, according to town officials.