88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Boil water advisory issued for town of Livingston

2 hours 16 minutes 34 seconds ago Sunday, September 24 2017 Sep 24, 2017 September 24, 2017 11:05 AM September 24, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

LIVINGSTON - A boil water advisory has been issued for the town of Livingston.

According to town officials, the boil advisory is due to a busted main water line.

It is recommended that residents boil their water for one minute before consuming it. This includes making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation.

The boil advisory does not affect residents in the Satsuma area, according to town officials.

The advisory is expected to be in place until Wednesday or Thursday of this week, according to town officials.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days