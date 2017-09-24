88°
Latest Weather Blog
Boil water advisory issued for town of Livingston
LIVINGSTON - A boil water advisory has been issued for the town of Livingston.
According to town officials, the boil advisory is due to a busted main water line.
It is recommended that residents boil their water for one minute before consuming it. This includes making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation.
The boil advisory does not affect residents in the Satsuma area, according to town officials.
The advisory is expected to be in place until Wednesday or Thursday of this week, according to town officials.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU freshman with cancer flips coin at Saturday's game
-
LSU Parade Ground appears empty amid temporary tailgate restrictions
-
Greek Life imposes new tailgating guidelines in wake of student death
-
Video of Baker High fight sparks outrage among parents
-
LeBlanc's Boudin a total loss after fire