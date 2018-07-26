93°
Boil water advisory issued for Town of Clinton

1 hour 50 minutes 47 seconds ago Thursday, July 26 2018 Jul 26, 2018 July 26, 2018 10:32 AM July 26, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

EAST FELICIANA PARISH - The Town of Clinton is currently under a boil water advisory due to a broken water main.

The advisory will remain in effect until rescinded by the Town of Clinton, according the clerk's office. 

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming, making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing foods.

