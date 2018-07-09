86°
Boil water advisory issued for Town of Clinton

EAST FELICIANA PARISH - Residents in the Town of Clinton are under a boil water advisory after a main break.

According to a release from the Town of Clinton's Water System, the break in the line occurred on Jackson Street under the bridge that feeds all of the Rileyville, Pretty Creek Subdivision, and all other residents and businesses in the vicinity. The release didn't say when the break happened.

The boil water advisory will remain in effect until rescinded by the Town of Clinton.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it.

