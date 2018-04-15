Boil water advisory issued for parts of St. James Parish

ST. JAMES PARISH - A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of St. James Parish.

According to the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office, the advisory is in effect "for all customers on St. James Street on Hwy. 642 in Paulina, including W. Longview Street, E. Longview Street, Michelle Lane, and Brandy Lane."

Residents are advised to boil water for at least one minute before consuming it, brushing teeth, etc.