54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Boil water advisory issued for parts of St. James Parish

2 hours 27 minutes 50 seconds ago Sunday, April 15 2018 Apr 15, 2018 April 15, 2018 11:03 AM April 15, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ST. JAMES PARISH - A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of St. James Parish.

According to the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office, the advisory is in effect "for all customers on St. James Street on Hwy. 642 in Paulina, including W. Longview Street, E. Longview Street, Michelle Lane, and Brandy Lane."

Residents are advised to boil water for at least one minute before consuming it, brushing teeth, etc.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days