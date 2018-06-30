94°
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Assumption Parish

ASSUMPTION PARISH - A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Assumption Parish, effective immediately.

According to Assumption Parish Waterworks, a main line break occurred in their water supply system. The microbiological quality of the water supply is now questionable. 

The advisory has been issued for the Bayou Corne area, all of Pierre Part, and the Belle River area.

As a precaution, residents should disinfect their water before consumption.

