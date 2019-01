Boil water advisory in effect for parts of Clinton

CLINTON - Parts of the town of Clinton are under a water boil advisory due to a main line break.

Officials say a water line near the Parish jail broke. Crews are repairing the line now. The boil advisory will be in effect until further notice.

There is no timeline when it will be lifted, samples have to be tested by the state.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it.