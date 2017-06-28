83°
Boil order lifted in East Feliciana Parish
EAST FELICIANA - A boil order has been lifted for a small water system in the parish.
The order was issued Sunday morning for District 7. Customers supplied with water by District 7 Water were advised to boil water before using it.
The water system said the initial order was due to an issue with its lines.
