71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Boil order issued for parts of Iberville Parish

1 hour 38 seconds ago February 21, 2017 Feb 21, 2017 Tuesday, February 21 2017 February 21, 2017 11:25 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

IBERVILLE PARISH– Iberville Parish Water District No. 3 says a broken line may be causing low water pressure for some customers.

The break will impact customers from Hwy. 75 from Jack Miller’s Landing south to the end of Hwy 75 in Bayou Pidgeon and all intersecting streets. Streets west of Hwy 75 including Bayou Sorrel Road and Bayou Pigeon Road may also be affected.

Officials say customers should disinfect their water before consuming it, making ice, brushing teeth or using it in food. Residents should boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute begins when the water has been brought to a rolling boil.

Customers should boil their water until the advisory has been lifted.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days