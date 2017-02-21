Boil order issued for parts of Iberville Parish

IBERVILLE PARISH– Iberville Parish Water District No. 3 says a broken line may be causing low water pressure for some customers.

The break will impact customers from Hwy. 75 from Jack Miller’s Landing south to the end of Hwy 75 in Bayou Pidgeon and all intersecting streets. Streets west of Hwy 75 including Bayou Sorrel Road and Bayou Pigeon Road may also be affected.

Officials say customers should disinfect their water before consuming it, making ice, brushing teeth or using it in food. Residents should boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute begins when the water has been brought to a rolling boil.

Customers should boil their water until the advisory has been lifted.