Boil order issued for part of East Feliciana

EAST FELICIANA - There is a boil order for a small water system in the parish.

A boil order was issued Sunday morning for District 7. Customers who are supplied with water by District 7 Water should boil water before using it.

The water system said it had an issue with its lines overnight.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one full minute and then allow to cool before consuming, according to the Department of Health and Hospitals. This includes water used for food preparation, brushing your teeth, or bathing. Salt can be added to remove flat or metallic taste in boiled water.

