Boil advisory lifted for Watson subdivision

1 day 2 hours 34 minutes ago Wednesday, March 27 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: Officials say the boil water advisory for Hunstock Hills has been lifted. 

LIVINGSTON - A boil water advisory has been issued for a subdivision in Watson as crews work to make repairs to the area's water supply.

The advisory is for residents living on Beverly Drive in the Hunstock Hills Subdivision off Highway 16 in Watson.  In order to make the repairs, water press will be reduced below the minimum standard set by the Louisiana Department of Health, according to a statement from Ward Two Water District.

As a precaution, a boil advisory has been issued for people in Hunstock Hills. The advisory will be lifted once samples are cleared.

Anyone with questions can call the customer service department at 225-665-5188.

