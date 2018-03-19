Boil advisory issued in town of Livingston

LIVINGSTON - A boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of the town of Livingston.

Officials are advising residents who live on the west side of Joe Albin, Solan Stafford and Dewitt May Roads to boil their water before use. The town government will be handing out letters to all those affected.

The release did not clarify what is prompting the advisory. However it will take up to 72 hours before results for the submitted samples will be made available.