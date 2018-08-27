Boil advisory issued in town of Clinton

CLINTON - The town of Clinton has been placed under a boil advisory Monday.

According to local officials, a blown fuse at an area well has caused the local government to question the quality of water produced at that well. A boil water advisory has been issued as a precautionary measure.

All residents are advised to disinfect their water by boiling it for a full minute before consumption.

The boil order will remain in effect until further notice.