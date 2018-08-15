92°
Boil advisory issued for part of Iberville Parish

WHITE CASTLE - A boil advisory has been issued for some residents in Iberville Parish.

According to a release from Iberville Parish Water District 3, customers in the White Castle area are under a boil water advisory through at least Friday. Customers will likely experience lower pressure and are advised to boil water for a full minute before consumption.

We'll update this story when the advisory is lifted.

