Boil advisory issued for part of Iberville Parish

3 hours 21 seconds ago Wednesday, August 15 2018 Aug 15, 2018 August 15, 2018 12:23 PM August 15, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WHITE CASTLE - A boil advisory has been issued for some residents in Iberville Parish.

According to a release from Iberville Parish Water District 3, customers in the White Castle area are under a boil water advisory through at least Friday. Customers will likely experience lower pressure and are advised to boil water for a full minute before consumption.

We'll update this story when the advisory is lifted.

