Boil advisory issued for in Town of Livingston

LIVINGSTON PARISH- A boil water advisory has been issued for the Town of Livingston Monday afternoon.

The advisory is in effect for Florida Boulevard at North Chelsea Street, and extends down to Best Stop #2. This includes Gaylord Oaks, Pleasant Oaks, Henderson Lane, and Woodside Drive.

Excluded areas: Louisiana Worforce, LPSO Range, McLin Road, S. Satsuma Road, Cane Market Road, Lod Stafford Road.

Sources say it may take up to 72 hours for the advisory to be lifted.

Check back for updates.