Body recovered after man crashes into St. Landry Parish bayou

Photo: KATC

ST. LANDRY PARISH - Deputies in St. Landry Parish have pulled a body out of a bayou where they found a vehicle a few days ago.

The body has been identified as 37-year-old Adrian James Ford, KATC reports. Ford was the driver of the vehicle when it went into the bayou near Port Barre, authorities said.

Ford's sister said her brother was last seen with his girlfriend at the Quarters Casino in Opelousas at around midnight before the incident happened. Over the weekend, she told authorities she escaped through the sunroof, but Ford couldn't get out as the vehicle went into the bayou.

KATC reports that deputies were told the incident happened after Ford allegedly assaulted his girlfriend. Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said deputies are investigating the incident as a domestic dispute.

Ford’s family is asking for anyone with information to come forward to help the investigation.