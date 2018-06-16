Body of Pearl River man recovered after boat sinks

ST. TAMMANY - A 33-year-old Pearl River man is dead after investigators believe his boat sank in the West Pearl River.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, enforcement agents, along with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, responded to a single boat incident Friday night.

The body of Chad Panks was recovered around 9:00 p.m. by the Sheriff's Office's Marine Division. The body was then turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office to determine an official cause of death.

Panks was with his dog in a 15-foot aluminum vessel traveling to his houseboat around 2:00 a.m. on June 15, according to family members.

Panks' dog then showed up at his residence alone around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Family members began searching and found Panks' sunken boat around 4:30 p.m.

Panks' body was found without a personal flotation device. At this time, agents believe Panks' vessel struck a submerged tree in the water, causing it to sink.

The LDWF is leading the investigation. Check back for updates.