Body of newborn found in garbage truck

NATALBANY – Deputies are investigating the body of a newborn infant that was found in the back of a waste management truck Wednesday morning.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, a worker found the newborn's body in the back of the truck while on the job late Wednesday morning. The discovery was made on Whiskey Lane near Highway 1064.

“That’s really horrible to hear,” said Taj Singh.

A couple of months ago Singh became the owner of Best Stop Quick Mart #7. His shop is across the street from where the infant was found.

“I just had a baby one month ago, so that was really disheartening to hear,” he said.

“They could have just brought the baby to me,” added Singh’s girlfriend, Amber Johnson.

There is a law in Louisiana, the safe haven law, to prevent something like this to happen. Anyone in the state can surrender their baby within 60 days of being born to a hospital, fire or police station. Last year 5 babies were reliquished, so far this year, there's been three.

That’s something the new parents would have like to see happen down the street.

“I’m just hoping that they deal with it how they have to, and they help the girl, or whatever the situation may be,” said Singh. “I just pray for the family.”

Detectives are currently working to uncover how the baby died and other details surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 1-800-554-5245.