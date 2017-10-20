74°
Body of missing oil platform worker found on Lake Pontchartrain shoreline

Friday, October 20 2017
Source: WWL
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Police have found the missing oil platform worker after an explosion in Lake Pontchartrain.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said a JPSO helicopter spotted 44-year-old Timothy Morrison around 1 p.m. Friday about three miles west of the canal that separates Jefferson and St. Charles parishes, according to WWL.

Morrison is the only fatality from Sunday's explosion. Seven other workers were on scene when the explosion occurred, three of whom are still hospitalized.

