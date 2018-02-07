70°
Body of missing boater recovered in bayou
ST. MARTINVILLE (AP) - The body of a missing boater has been recovered from a bayou in Louisiana's St. Martin Parish.
State wildlife officials say in a news release that the body of 54-year-old Richard Pellerin of St. Martinville was pulled from Bayou Amy about 8 a.m. Tuesday.
The search had begun Monday after authorities were alerted to a capsized vessel in the bayou. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents joined deputies from St. Martin and Iberia parishes in the recovery effort.
What caused the vessel to overturn has not been determined. Pellerin's body was turned over to the St. Martin Parish coroner. The wildlife department is investigating.
