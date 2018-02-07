70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Body of missing boater recovered in bayou

13 hours 11 minutes 33 seconds ago Tuesday, February 06 2018 Feb 6, 2018 February 06, 2018 5:15 PM February 06, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
ST. MARTINVILLE (AP) - The body of a missing boater has been recovered from a bayou in Louisiana's St. Martin Parish.
  
State wildlife officials say in a news release that the body of 54-year-old Richard Pellerin of St. Martinville was pulled from Bayou Amy about 8 a.m. Tuesday.
  
The search had begun Monday after authorities were alerted to a capsized vessel in the bayou.  Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents joined deputies from St. Martin and Iberia parishes in the recovery effort.
  
What caused the vessel to overturn has not been determined. Pellerin's body was turned over to the St. Martin Parish coroner. The wildlife department is investigating.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days