Body of missing boater found in Livingston Parish
SPRINGFIELD - Authorities say the body of a man who went missing on the Tickfaw River over the weekend has been found Monday.
According to the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, 42-year-old Daniel Jones of Holden was found dead sometime before noon.
Officials say Jones and a woman were boating near Leisure Landing around 4 p.m. Sunday. The two were apparently tossed from their vessel while making a turn in the water. The woman was able to swim to shore, but Jones never resurfaced.
It's still unclear what caused the incident. LDWF is leading the investigation.
