Body of missing boater found in Livingston Parish

Monday, April 30 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: Google Earth

SPRINGFIELD - Authorities say the body of a man who went missing on the Tickfaw River over the weekend has been found Monday.

According to the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, 42-year-old Daniel Jones of Holden was found dead sometime before noon.

Officials say Jones and a woman were boating near Leisure Landing around 4 p.m. Sunday. The two were apparently tossed from their vessel while making a turn in the water. The woman was able to swim to shore, but Jones never resurfaced.

It's still unclear what caused the incident. LDWF is leading the investigation.

