Body of missing boater found in Basin

IBERIA PARISH - The body of a boater was recovered from the Atchafalaya Basin.

The search started Saturday evening when a man participating in a fishing tournament never checked in. The man was identified as Leonard Norbert, 58.

Norbert's boat was located in the area of Mud Cove in the Atchafalaya Basin.

His body was found in the area later.