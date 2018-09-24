Body located in Mississippi River near downtown area

77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Monday, September 24 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

BATON ROUGE - There was a heavy police presence downtown near the Mississippi River Monday morning.

A body was located just before 9 a.m. near the Belle of Baton Rouge. It is unclear if the body is that of the man reported missing Saturday.

Authorities say a man in his twenties entered the river around 7 a.m. Crews worked over the weekend in an attempt to locate him.

The investigation is ongoing. 

