Body located in Mississippi River near downtown area
BATON ROUGE - There was a heavy police presence downtown near the Mississippi River Monday morning.
A body was located just before 9 a.m. near the Belle of Baton Rouge. It is unclear if the body is that of the man reported missing Saturday.
Authorities say a man in his twenties entered the river around 7 a.m. Crews worked over the weekend in an attempt to locate him.
The investigation is ongoing.
