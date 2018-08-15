Body in Mississippi believed that of missing Louisiana man

Photo: Magnoliareporter.com

BENTON (AP) - Louisiana authorities say a body believed to be that of a man missing since Aug. 3 has been found in Mississippi, near a community with the same name as his Louisiana home city.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office, in a news release, says the body believed to be that of 32-year-old Shawn "Corey" King of Benton, Louisiana, was found Wednesday in a field near Benton, Mississippi. The two Bentons are about 200 miles (325 kilometers) apart.

King's crashed pickup was found Tuesday, not far from where the body was found. Authorities say there was no obvious sign of foul play.

An earlier news release said King had been scheduled to begin a new job in Ruston on Aug. 6, but had not returned to get the bag he was packing.