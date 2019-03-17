55°
Body found in ditch Sunday morning; Police investigating

BATON ROUGE - A body was found in a ditch on N. 35th Sunday morning.

Sources told WBRZ, a caller to 911 reported finding the body off to the side of N Acadian Thruway near Gus Young Ave.

Sources said the body appears to be that of a young man, possibly a teenager.

Police are investigating but have not released details. 

It was not immediately known how the person died. 

******************

