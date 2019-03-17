55°
Body found in ditch Sunday morning; Police investigating
BATON ROUGE - A body was found in a ditch on N. 35th Sunday morning.
Sources told WBRZ, a caller to 911 reported finding the body off to the side of N Acadian Thruway near Gus Young Ave.
Sources said the body appears to be that of a young man, possibly a teenager.
Police are investigating but have not released details.
It was not immediately known how the person died.
