Body found in ditch Sunday morning; Police investigating

BATON ROUGE - A body was found in a ditch on N. 35th Sunday morning.

Sources told WBRZ, a caller to 911 reported finding the body off to the side of N Acadian Thruway near Gus Young Ave.

Sources said the body appears to be that of a young man, possibly a teenager.

Police are investigating but have not released details.

It was not immediately known how the person died.

