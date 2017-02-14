69°
Body found on Mills Ave. prompts murder investigation

February 14, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – Police say a body found off Mills Avenue has prompted a possible murder investigation Tuesday morning.

Baton Rouge Police Sgt. Don Coppola confirmed a body was found, and the case is being treated as a 'possible homicide.' He could not provide any further details at this time.

A WBRZ News 2 crew is on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.

