Body found on Mills Ave. prompts murder investigation

BATON ROUGE – Police say a body found off Mills Avenue has prompted a possible murder investigation Tuesday morning.

Baton Rouge Police Sgt. Don Coppola confirmed a body was found, and the case is being treated as a 'possible homicide.' He could not provide any further details at this time.

