Body found on Canal Street and Spanish Town Road Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - A body was found at the end of Canal Street and Spanish Town Road early Sunday morning.
Authorities first responded to the area where the body was reportedly found around 9:30 a.m. According to police, a man was jogging in the area when he came across the body.
Baton Rouge Police and the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office are at the scene.
More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.
