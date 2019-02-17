Body found on Canal Street and Spanish Town Road Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE - A body was found at the end of Canal Street and Spanish Town Road early Sunday morning.

Authorities first responded to the area where the body was reportedly found around 9:30 a.m. According to police, a man was jogging in the area when he came across the body.

Baton Rouge Police and the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office are at the scene.

