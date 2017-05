Body found on beach along Mississippi's Gulf coast

BILOXI, Miss. - Police on Mississippi's Gulf coast are investigating after a body was found on the beach.



WLOX-TV reports that the body was found Saturday morning in the sand near the water's edge in Biloxi.



Police didn't immediately say how the man died or release his name.



The television station reports that Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove was at the scene as police continued their investigation.