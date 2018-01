Body found off Hwy. 190 near old Miss. River Bridge

BATON ROUGE - Police say a body was found off Highway 190 in Baton Rouge Tuesday afternoon.

The discovery was made around 4 p.m. Tuesday, somewhere between the old Mississippi River Bridge and Scenic Highway. Police believe the body is likely that a of a homeless man.

Foul play is not suspected at this point.

This is a developing story. Check beck for updates.