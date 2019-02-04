59°
Body found in storm drain on dead-end street in New Orleans

May 01, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: WWLTV

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans police are investigating after a body was discovered in a storm drain.

Police spokesman Juan Barnes said the body was found Sunday evening in the 7th Ward.

NOLA.com ' The Times-Picayune reports that the storm drain is in a desolate dead-end under Interstate 10, near two stripped and abandoned cars.

Sewerage & Water Board technicians and firefighters fought termites as they dug out the drain and dropped down a ladder to retrieve the body.

Barnes said the coroner's office plans an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

