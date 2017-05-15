Body found in shallow grave in St. Helena Parish woods

ST. HELENA PARISH - The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a wooded area Sunday.

Deputies say the body of an unknown white female was found in a wooded area near Anderson Road. According to the sheriff's office, the remains were found in a shallow grave and reported late Sunday morning.

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office says foul play is suspected.

The sheriff's office says it is working with the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab to investigate the matter and expects to release more information pending an autopsy.