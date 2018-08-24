Latest Weather Blog
Body found in Louisiana identified as missing Florida man
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Officials have identified the body found in a sunken vehicle off a Louisiana highway as a missing Florida man.
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports the Orleans Parish coroner identified the body found Tuesday as 70-year-old Gary Leith Neville, who was reported missing this month. A New Orleans police release says Neville was reported missing to a Florida sheriff's office around Aug. 19 after he didn't return home from a road trip.
It says that sheriff's office then contacted New Orleans police in case Neville had passed through the area. New Orleans police responded Monday to a report that a pickup truck had veered off a road and into the water. Unable to find the vehicle, authorities returned to the area Tuesday and found Neville dead inside the truck.
Neville's death is under investigation.
