71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Body found in Louisiana identified as missing Florida man

59 minutes 28 seconds ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 August 24, 2018 6:04 AM August 24, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Officials have identified the body found in a sunken vehicle off a Louisiana highway as a missing Florida man.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports the Orleans Parish coroner identified the body found Tuesday as 70-year-old Gary Leith Neville, who was reported missing this month. A New Orleans police release says Neville was reported missing to a Florida sheriff's office around Aug. 19 after he didn't return home from a road trip.

It says that sheriff's office then contacted New Orleans police in case Neville had passed through the area. New Orleans police responded Monday to a report that a pickup truck had veered off a road and into the water. Unable to find the vehicle, authorities returned to the area Tuesday and found Neville dead inside the truck.

Neville's death is under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days