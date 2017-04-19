81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Body found in ditch on Highway 404 in Iberville

3 hours 44 minutes 55 seconds ago April 19, 2017 Apr 19, 2017 Wednesday, April 19 2017 April 19, 2017 1:32 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff
Photo: Google Maps

IBERVILLE – The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office says that a body was found in a ditch along Highway 404 and Highway 75 Wednesday.

Sheriff Brett Stassi says a man called on Monday and said that he hit something while driving his vehicle.

The body was discovered around noon on Wednesday. Louisiana State Police are en route to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days