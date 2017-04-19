81°
Latest Weather Blog
Body found in ditch on Highway 404 in Iberville
IBERVILLE – The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office says that a body was found in a ditch along Highway 404 and Highway 75 Wednesday.
Sheriff Brett Stassi says a man called on Monday and said that he hit something while driving his vehicle.
The body was discovered around noon on Wednesday. Louisiana State Police are en route to the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Three injured in bizarre crash involving car and tree
-
Witness describes deadly shooting on Plank Road
-
Police working multiple shootings; At least one dead Wednesday
-
Broadmoor residents voice concern over new combined school building
-
Huge illegal dumping investigation: House tossed into area river