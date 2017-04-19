Body found in ditch on Highway 404 in Iberville

Photo: Google Maps

IBERVILLE – The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office says that a body was found in a ditch along Highway 404 and Highway 75 Wednesday.

Sheriff Brett Stassi says a man called on Monday and said that he hit something while driving his vehicle.

The body was discovered around noon on Wednesday. Louisiana State Police are en route to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.