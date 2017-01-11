Body found in deserted Terrebonne home identified

TERREBONNE - Police have identified the body of a woman found inside of a deserted home Monday afternoon.

Monique White, 29, was found dead in an abandoned residence located at 304 Sterling Dr.. The body was discovered by two carpenters who were contracted to work on the house.

There was no trauma to the body and the investigation is ongiong pending the results of the toxicology report.

