Body found in bayou near Galliano

LAFOURCHE PARISH - Officials say a body was found floating in Bayou Lafourche Sunday afternoon.

Police received a call around 2 p.m. reporting a man's body floating in a river near West 188th street in Galliano.

Authorities have identified the man as 69-year-old Terry Angelle.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find Angelle's arms and legs tied with a rope. They also reported that his bike was found on a dock 200 yards from the scene. Detectives believe his body had been in the bayou for several days.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriffs Office at 1-800-743-7433.