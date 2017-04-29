Body found believed teen hiker; step-grandmom still missing

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. - The fate of a Utah woman who went missing two weeks ago while on a Grand Canyon hike with her step-grandson remains an unknown while their family awaits the positive identification of a body found in the park and believed to be the 14-year-old boy.



The two went missing April 15 while in the bottom of the canyon during a hike from the North Rim to an area known as Tapeats Creek.



The Grand Canyon National Park says a body found Friday by a commercial river trip is likely the teenager, Jackson Standefer, of Chattanooga, Tennessee.



Mark McOmie, Standefer's uncle, says the family is waiting to comment until the body is positively identified.



LouAnn Merrell, the wife of a Randy Merrell, co-founder of Merrell Boots Co., remains missing.