79°
Latest Weather Blog
Body discovered under I-12 bridge in Walker
WALKER – Walker Police say a body was found under West Colyell Bridge on I-12 Wednesday morning.
Captain John Sharp said the body was discovered around 10:45 a.m. Sharp could not provide any further details at this time.
Investigators have not determined whether foul play was involved. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office is responding to the scene.
This is developing story. Stay tuned to WBRZ News 2 online and on Facebook and Twitter for updates as new information becomes available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State Police say impaired driver video another reminder to "move over"
-
New Roads residents unconvinced about federal buyout plan
-
Stop FEMA group comes to Baton Rouge
-
Homeowner tired of patchwork on street, wants permanent fix
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Teacher accused of choking student unconscious