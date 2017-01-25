79°
Body discovered under I-12 bridge in Walker

By: Kevin Dupuy

WALKER – Walker Police say a body was found under West Colyell Bridge on I-12 Wednesday morning.

Captain John Sharp said the body was discovered around 10:45 a.m. Sharp could not provide any further details at this time.

Investigators have not determined whether foul play was involved. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office is responding to the scene.

This is developing story. Stay tuned to WBRZ News 2 online and on Facebook and Twitter for updates as new information becomes available. 

