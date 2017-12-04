67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Body-cam shows officer saving life of newborn baby

3 hours 9 minutes 1 second ago Monday, December 04 2017 Dec 4, 2017 December 04, 2017 5:32 PM December 04, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
SAVANNAH, Ga. - Savannah police are crediting an officer with saving the life of a choking newborn baby by racing to her apartment and then using chest compressions to restart the infant's breathing.
  
Dramatic video from an officer's body-worn camera shows the infant's desperate mother, Tina Adkins, holding her unresponsive 29-day-old baby on Friday.
  

Savannah-Chatham police Officer William Eng's camera shows him racing up three flights of stairs and then performing CPR.
  
Eng told The Savannah Morning News that he finally saw Bella move, "and I heard a little cry." Then, he saw her eyes open and she began moving again.
  
Savannah-Chatham police Sgt. Phillip Collard said Eng's actions saved the baby's life.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days