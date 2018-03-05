Bodies of missing Louisiana man, woman found in car in river

Photo: WWL

PEARL RIVER (AP) - A Louisiana sheriff says the bodies of a man and a woman who had been missing since Feb. 15 have been recovered from a submerged car.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith told news outlets that a dive team found the bodies of 28-year-old Dustin Hartline and 20-year-old Raegan Elizabeth Day at the East Pearl River Boat Launch near the Mississippi state line on Monday. Smith says the case is under investigation as a double homicide.

Smith said earlier Monday that a tip had come in about Day's Chevrolet Camaro, which the two friends were last seen in when they left their Pearl River home. Investigators say Day and Hartline had been going to a relative's home in Kenner.