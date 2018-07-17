Bobcat spotted in neighborhood off Perkins Road

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Another incident of wildlife in the suburbs: this time in Baton Rouge, just off Perkins Road.



"He was actually peering in to the window as if he was looking in," Cheri Harrison told WBRZ.

Harrison was at her home in Woodchase on Saturday when she noticed the peculiar-looking feline.



"I was just curious, was that really a bobcat? Because that's highly unusual to have one on your porch," she said.



After a call to Wildlife and Fisheries, experts determined it was in fact a young bobcat, most likely male, tracking its prey. It appeared to be in good shape, but perhaps a little lost.



According to the resident bobcat expert, new construction, like the next door Rouzan neighborhood, is pushing out wildlife from their natural habitats and into subdivisions like these.

Just last week, a black bear was spotted in a Central neighborhood.



Wildlife and Fisheries says the bobcat is not likely to prey on pets, rather small rodents and birds.