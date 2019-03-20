49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bobcat killed by car after surviving California wildfire

1 hour 23 minutes 7 seconds ago Tuesday, March 19 2019 Mar 19, 2019 March 19, 2019 10:55 PM March 19, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo via Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities say a bobcat that survived a Southern California wildfire has been hit and killed by a car.
  
The Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area tweeted Monday that the adult male bobcat known as B-361 died last week. The animal was struck by a car in Calabasas, about 30 miles west of downtown Los Angeles.
  
Scientists had been tracking B-361 as it roamed between the burned and unburned areas of Malibu Canyon. The area was scorched by last year's Woolsey Fire, which destroyed 1,600 structures and left three people dead.
  
A necropsy is planned.
  
B-361 is among several bobcats and mountain lions monitored by researchers in the wilderness areas of greater Los Angeles.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days