Bobby Webre inaugurated as Ascension Parish Sheriff

GONZALES - Interim Sheriff Bobby Webre was officially made the the head of the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Thursday morning.

Webre, a 33-year veteran with the department, has been acting sheriff since Jeff Wiley stepped down from the position last week. Wiley turned in his retirement papers ahead of his daughter becoming the newest judge in Ascension Parish.

Webre began his career with APSO as a member of the patrol division in 1985 after leaving the military. Over the years, he rose through the ranks. In 2016 Webre was named lieutenant colonel of criminal operations, a role he served in for five years before he stepped into his most recent post as chief deputy.