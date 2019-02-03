53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bobby Webre inaugurated as Ascension Parish Sheriff

3 weeks 3 days 46 minutes ago Thursday, January 10 2019 Jan 10, 2019 January 10, 2019 6:40 AM January 10, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Interim Sheriff Bobby Webre was officially made the the head of the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Thursday morning.

Webre, a 33-year veteran with the department, has been acting sheriff since Jeff Wiley stepped down from the position last week. Wiley turned in his retirement papers ahead of his daughter becoming the newest judge in Ascension Parish. 

Webre began his career with APSO as a member of the patrol division in 1985 after leaving the military. Over the years, he rose through the ranks. In 2016 Webre was named lieutenant colonel of criminal operations, a role he served in for five years before he stepped into his most recent post as chief deputy.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days