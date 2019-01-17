Bob Seger won't be performing at 2019 Jazz Fest

Photo: Twitter @BobSeger

NEW ORLEANS - Despite an announcement earlier this week saying Bob Seger would be performing at this year's Jazz Fest, festival officials say scheduling conflicts have now interfered.

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

Due to scheduling conflicts, Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band will not be performing at Jazz Fest this year.

For a list of headliners, click here.