63°
Latest Weather Blog
Bob Seger won't be performing at 2019 Jazz Fest
NEW ORLEANS - Despite an announcement earlier this week saying Bob Seger would be performing at this year's Jazz Fest, festival officials say scheduling conflicts have now interfered.
The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival released the following statement Thursday afternoon:
Due to scheduling conflicts, Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band will not be performing at Jazz Fest this year.
For a list of headliners, click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Insurance won't cover man's $20k hospital bill due to policy terminology
-
State issues administrative order demanding repairs for Clinton water system
-
11-year-old prodigy starts classes at Southern University
-
Civil service board overturns firing of Baton Rouge officer accused of lying...
-
Nearby gunfire causes chaos outside popular college hangout