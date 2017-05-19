3 rescued after boat wreck on the Amite Friday

BATON ROUGE – Three people were rescued after a boat capsized on the Amite River Friday.

Everyone is okay, authorities said, after a hectic situation just before lunch. A 53-year-old woman, 65-year-old man and 54-year-old man were involved – having to abandon the boat once it took on water and capsized after they hit something submerged in the water about five miles north of Big John's Landing.

Numerous agencies assisted Wildlife and Fisheries in location the three people and getting them to land safely. The woman was found in the water, the younger of the men found at river-side business and the older man was found a short time later.

The search focused on an area of the Amite where the river meets Claycut Bayou. The nearest landmark is Mallard Lakes, an upscale neighborhood in EBR off Hoo Shoo Too Road.

