Boat crashes into pier, killing Pierre Part man

January 10, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

NAPOLEONVILLE - State authorities say a 31-year-old Pierre Part man died after his boat hit a pier, throwing him into the Belle River in Assumption Parish.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries spokesman Adam Einck says witnesses recovered 31-year-old Aaron Vickrey's body and brought it to shore. But rescue workers were unable to revive him.

Einck says the 16-foot aluminum boat crashed sometime before 9 p.m. Monday. He says the Assumption Parish Coroner's Office will determine the cause of death.

