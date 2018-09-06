Board votes to fire superintendent; she shows up for work

Photo: KATC

ST. MARTINVILLE (AP) - The superintendent of a Louisiana school district has shown up for work despite the local school board's vote to terminate her contract.

St. Martin Parish Schools Superintendent Lottie Beebe told KATC-TV she showed up for work Thursday morning on the advice of her attorney, Lane Roy.

She said Roy maintains that the school board's Wednesday night vote wasn't valid.

Roy told the TV station the vote was "100 percent illegal."

Beebe has been superintendent since July 2013.

The reasons for Wednesday's vote are unclear. A board member declined to discuss details with KATC.

The board had deadlocked in a December vote to extend Beebe's contract, which expired in June.

Beebe said the reasons were "political" and she has hired Roy to "vindicate" her 34 years of work in education.