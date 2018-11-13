38°
Board unanimously approves raise for CATS head
BATON ROUGE - The board for the Capital Area Transit System unanimously decided Tuesday evening its CEO will get a salary increase.
The decision was made in a 4:30 p.m. meeting of the CATS board. The raise will bump Bill Deville's current pay of $157,000 by three percent.
Deville has served as the CEO since Sept. 20, 2016, when he was unanimously appointed by the board.
