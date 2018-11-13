Board to consider raise for CATS head

BATON ROUGE - The board for the Capital Area Transit System will decide whether or not its CEO will get a raise Tuesday evening.

The decision will be made in a 4:30 p.m. meeting of the CATS board. The proposed raise would bump Bill Deville's current pay of $157,000 by three percent.

Deville has served as the CEO since Sept. 20, 2016, when he was unanimously appointed by the board.