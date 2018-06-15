Latest Weather Blog
Board denies suspended Louisiana trooper's request for pay
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana board has denied a state trooper's request for paid leave during his indefinite suspension stemming from accusations that he claiming overtime for hours he spent at home for paid leave.
The Baton Rouge Advocate reported Thursday that the Louisiana State Police Commission denied Trooper Daryl J. Thomas' request but allowed him to continue receiving annual leave and any compensatory time he's owed from Louisiana. The commission said it may also reconsider Thomas' compensation as the criminal proceedings and a related administrative inquiry moves forward.
Thomas said he has been a "pariah in the community" since his arrest in April on counts of theft and filing public records. The newspaper says Thomas was among four current and former troopers arrested after state police's own investigation of a traffic-ticket program funded by district attorneys around Louisiana.
